U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today that total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 678,000. The unemployment rate edged down to 3.8 percent The employment number exceeded forecasts The unemployment rates for adult men (3.5 percent) and Hispanics (4.4 percent) declined in February The labor force participation rate is 62.3% The number of persons employed part time for economic reasons increased by 418,000 13.0% of employed persons worked from home, down from 15.4% in the prior month Retail trade employment is 104,000 above its level in February 2020 average hourly earnings of private-sector production and nonsupervisory employees rose by 8 cents to $26.94 December and January numbers were revised up...